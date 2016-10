Lavoratori senza documenti, Galati va in appello

Press Releases

Consolato Generale D'Italia

PRESS RELEASE - Oct. 8, 2016

The Consulate General of Italy in partnership with the Canadian Italian Business and Professional Association (CIBPA) of Toronto will review the feasibility and any alternative options related to the potential redevelopment of the property located at 136 Beverley Street in Toronto, historically known as Chudleigh House.

