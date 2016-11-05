Cultural Events

Corriere Canadese

Politica americana, il teatro dell’assurdo

TORONTO - I peggiori elementi e stereotipi della politica impazzita hanno dominato le primarie e le elezioni presidenziali americani fino a questo punto. Sono state buone per chi ha un’indole confusa o pazza. Chi lo poteva sapere che c’erano così tanti rifugiati dal manicomio in fuga?

Community Events - Taccuino
05 Nov 2016
Basilicata Cultural Society of Canada
06 Nov 2016
La Federazione dei club veneti
12 Nov 2016
L’Associazione Nazionale Bersaglieri d’Italia di Toronto
12 Nov 2016
St. Margaret Mary Church - CWL
12 Nov 2016
Malton Association
19 Nov 2016
La festa della Madonna di Montevergine
19 Nov 2016
Cattolica Eraclea Social Club
26 Nov 2016
Amaseno Cultural Association

Lazio Federation of Ontario

You are invited to the three day event at the Riviera Parque, 7800 Hwy 7, Concord put on by the Lazio Federation of Ontario

 

Assaggini Night - Wednesday November 16, 2016 - admission free - starts at 6:00pm - social and culinary - will allow clubs to come forward with exemplars of their cuisine to share with all

 

Presentation Night - Thursday November 17, 2016 - admission free - starts at 7:00pm - evening of presentations and art displays 

 

Gala - Friday November 18, 2016 - Cost  $100 - starts at 6:00pm - we will be honouring 4 Laziali who exemplify through their work, volunteerism, social action, the qualities that have helped our community play a role in the broader Canadian experience. 

The 4 recipients for 2016 will be: 

Barbara Collins (President and CEO of the Humber River Hospital), 

Remo Ferri (President of the Remo Ferri Group of Automobiles), 

Andrea Iervolino (Film Producer),

Art Saccoccia (President of Sky Homes Corporation).  

also a number of members of various clubs will be recognized for their support and contribution to their community

 The committee of the Lazio Federation of Ontario has decided to donate all proceeds net of costs of Gala evening to the reconstruction of Amatrice, a wonderful town of Lazio, which was destroyed by the terrible earthquake of last August 24, 2016.  Note: a delegation from Pontinia, Italy will be attending the events.

 

Basilicata-Canada, impegni concreti per lo sviluppo

TORONTO - La visita del vice presidente della Commissione regionale Lucani nel mondo, Vito Giuzio, è proseguita nella giornata di ieri con un tour dello stabilimento di Inox Industries di Pat Tremamunno e con un incontro con esponenti di spicco dell’imprenditorialità torontina organizzato nella sede dell’Icco (Italian Chamber of Commerce of Ontario) a cui ha partecipato, tra gli altri, Ken Cancellara, avvocato, autore e filantropo originario di Acerenza, piccolo comune del potentino di cui ha contribuito al restauro dei beni culturali.

Il rapporto PAR e l’esclusione dei genitori

TORONTO - Sembra non esserci pace allo York Catholic District School Board. Dopo un problema ne spunta un altro e poi un altro ancora. Dopo il tentativo di tagliare le lezioni di italiano con la giustificazione, poi rivelatasi solo una scusa, della mancanza di fondi è giunta la decisione di chiudere a partire dal prossimo anno scolastico a Woodbrige la scuola elementare St. John Bosco.

Senato, sei nomine per il Quebec

scheda senato

