Cultural Events

Lazio Federation of Ontario

You are invited to the three day event at the Riviera Parque, 7800 Hwy 7, Concord put on by the Lazio Federation of Ontario

Assaggini Night - Wednesday November 16, 2016 - admission free - starts at 6:00pm - social and culinary - will allow clubs to come forward with exemplars of their cuisine to share with all

Presentation Night - Thursday November 17, 2016 - admission free - starts at 7:00pm - evening of presentations and art displays

Gala - Friday November 18, 2016 - Cost $100 - starts at 6:00pm - we will be honouring 4 Laziali who exemplify through their work, volunteerism, social action, the qualities that have helped our community play a role in the broader Canadian experience.

The 4 recipients for 2016 will be:

Barbara Collins (President and CEO of the Humber River Hospital),

Remo Ferri (President of the Remo Ferri Group of Automobiles),

Andrea Iervolino (Film Producer),

Art Saccoccia (President of Sky Homes Corporation).

also a number of members of various clubs will be recognized for their support and contribution to their community

The committee of the Lazio Federation of Ontario has decided to donate all proceeds net of costs of Gala evening to the reconstruction of Amatrice, a wonderful town of Lazio, which was destroyed by the terrible earthquake of last August 24, 2016. Note: a delegation from Pontinia, Italy will be attending the events.